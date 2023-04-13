Global markets: SGX Nifty to US CPI data — key triggers for stock market today3 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 10:11 AM IST
- SGX Nifty today is trading in tight 100 point range during early morning deals
Global market today: US stock market snapped its winning streak after the US Fed flagged off recession risk in its FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday. However, gold prices pop up after the US CPI data for March 2023 printed lower than market expectations. NSE Nifty's derivative index on Singapore exchange i.e. SGX Nifty today is trading sideways to positive in early morning deals that signals muted opening on Dalal Street.
