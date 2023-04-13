Global markets: SGX Nifty to US CPI data — key triggers for stock market today

Speaking on SGX Nifty today, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Profit booking in early morning deals can be attributed to weekly expiry but the index is looking strong on chart and any dip should be seen as buying opportunity." IIFL Securities expert maintained that there is significant spurt in volume and hence strong bounce back is expected at SGX Nifty from its support levels placed around 17,700 levels.