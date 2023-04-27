Global markets: SGX Nifty to US dollar — key factors for stock market today3 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 08:29 AM IST
- SGX Nifty today opened lower that signals muted opening when Indian stock market opens today, say experts
Global market today: US stock market ended mixed on Wednesday as fear of recession due to bank crisis in US weight on the equity market. But, strong Meta earnings powered tech stocks that helped Nasdaq end in green. However, US dollar rate rebounded again from its one year lows and Dollar Index has been sustaining above crucial 101 levels for the last two sessions. SGX Nifty today opened lower that signals muted opening on Dalal Street today.
