Global markets: SGX Nifty to US dollar — key factors for stock market today

Speaking on US dollar to INR, Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said, "We expect Rupee to appreciate on weakness in US Dollar as banking concerns raised expectations that Fed may go dovish in its upcoming FOMC. Concerns over economic slowdown in US may also put pressure on the greenback. However, selling pressure from foreign investors may cap sharp upside. We expect USDINR spot to trade in between 81.20 to 82.20 in the near term."

