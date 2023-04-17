Global market today: Key benchmark indices of the US stock market ended red after retreat in US dollar price from one year lows. After hitting one year low of 100.80 levels, Dollar Index rebounded strongly on Friday deals and regained 101 levels. In early morning deals on Monday in Asian stock market, Dollar Index has gained further signaling more selling pressure on other assets. SGX Nifty today opened lower and went on to hit intraday low of 17,780 levels. Oil prices fell slightly in morning deals at Asian share market.

