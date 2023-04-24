Global markets: SGX Nifty to US dollar — key triggers for stock market today3 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 08:09 AM IST
- SGX Nifty today opened with an upside gap, which signals positive opening on Dalal Street, say experts
Global market today: US stock market edged higher on Friday and all three key benchmark indices ended in green territory. Gold prices pinned below $2,000 per ounce levels as the US Fed's rate hike fear still persists. Asian stock market is off to a slow start in the earning rich week ahead. In early morning deals, SGX Nifty today opened upside whereas Dollar Index is under sell off stress.
