Global markets: SGX Nifty to US dollar — key triggers for stock market today

On reason for global markets trading tepid on Friday, Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said, "Most global markets trade tepid on Friday, extending losses into a third straight session as concerns over an economic slowdown were exacerbated by weak data, while hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve also rattled sentiment. Markets in the Chinese region were down over 1% as concerns over a mixed economic recovery in the country soured sentiment towards local stocks. Data also showed that foreign direct investment in China grew much less than expected in March, reflecting some doubts over just how much the economy will rebound this year."