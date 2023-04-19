Global markets: SGX Nifty to US earnings — key triggers for Indian stock market today3 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 08:04 AM IST
- Investors searched for a sense of direction after US markets failed to provide cues
Global markets today: Global investors are eyeing US earnings reports, with Goldman Sachs issuing disappointing results as its showed traders failed to capitalise on Wall Street’s fixed-income boom, contributing to firmwide revenue that trailed estimates. Bank of America Corp rose after profit beat expectations.
