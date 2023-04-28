Global markets: SGX Nifty to US earnings — key triggers for stock market today3 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 07:57 AM IST
- SGX Nifty today opened higher and regained the psychological 18,000 levels
Global market today: US stock market registered sharp gains on Thursday as all three major indices finished in green territory and US treasury yield started to climb after strong earnings pushed investors to look beyond signs of weak economic outlook. In Asian markets, Japanese Consumer Price Index (CPI) data beat the market estimates in April 2023 by reporting 3.5 per cent core inflation leaving volatile items. Signaling positive opening on Dalal Street today, SGX Nifty today opened higher and regained the psychological 18,000 levels.
