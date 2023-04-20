Global market today: On account of investors drooping into uncertainties on US Fed rate hike speculations, US stock market trade cautious as two out of three major indices ended in red zone. Amid US Fed rate hike speculation, US dollar rates continue to trade strong as Dollar Index is still above 101 levels. Meanwhile, signaling sideways trade on Dalal Street, SGX Nifty today opened higher but the index is trading in tight 80 points range.

Here we list out important global market triggers that may impact Indian stock market today:

US stock market

On global market sentiments drooping cautious due to US Fed rate hike speculations, two out of three key benchmark indices at Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday. Dow Jones lost 0.23 per cent, S&P 500 index went off 0.01 per cent whereas Nasdaq added 0.03 per cent.

Speaking on reason for choppy global cues, Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities said, "Global stocks drooped in cautious trade on Wednesday, as expectations for an imminent peak in the Federal Reserve's interest rate cycle edged ahead of US banking sector concerns. Sentiment remained muted ahead of release of the Fed's Beige book, which would provide glimpses into the economic landscape in the US. A sticky inflation print in the UK brought price pressures back to the fore."

US dollar rate

During morning deals on Thursday, US dollar remained steady as Dollar Index has been sustaining above 101 levels after hitting one year low of 100.80 levels.

On INR vs USD, Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan at BNP Paribas said, "We expect Indian Rupee to trade with a negative bias on risk aversion in global markets and a recovery in the greenback. If we see further FII outflows, it may put downside pressure on Rupee. However, softening of crude oil prices may prevent sharp fall in the domestic currency. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹81.70 to ₹82.80 in the near term."

SGX Nifty today

Signaling choppy trade in early morning deals, SGX Nifty opened higher and went on to hit intraday high of 17,707 mark. However, profit booking soon triggered and the index fell to the intraday low of 17,624. Since then, the index has been trading in between this small range.

Asian stock market today

In morning session today, Japanese Nikkei is up 0.11 per cent, Shanghai index went off 0.29 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.19 per cent whereas South Korean KOSPI lost near 0.50 per cent.

Crude oil price

In early morning session in Asian stock markets, crude oil price slipped below $80 per barrel, losing around 0.30 per cent from its previous close. WTI crude oil price is currently quoting around $78.75 per barrel whereas Brent crude oil price is quoting $82.62 per barrel.

US bond yield

In the opening bell at Asian stock markets, US bond yield for 10 years corrected 0.15 per cent to 3.597 levels whereas US 30 year bond yield surged 0.03 per cent to 3.790 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.