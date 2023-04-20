Global markets: SGX Nifty to US Fed rate hike — key triggers for stock market today3 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 07:49 AM IST
- SGX Nifty today opened higher but it has been trading in tight 80 points rage, signaling choppy session in morning deals on Dalal Street
Global market today: On account of investors drooping into uncertainties on US Fed rate hike speculations, US stock market trade cautious as two out of three major indices ended in red zone. Amid US Fed rate hike speculation, US dollar rates continue to trade strong as Dollar Index is still above 101 levels. Meanwhile, signaling sideways trade on Dalal Street, SGX Nifty today opened higher but the index is trading in tight 80 points range.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×