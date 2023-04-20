On INR vs USD, Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan at BNP Paribas said, "We expect Indian Rupee to trade with a negative bias on risk aversion in global markets and a recovery in the greenback. If we see further FII outflows, it may put downside pressure on Rupee. However, softening of crude oil prices may prevent sharp fall in the domestic currency. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of ₹81.70 to ₹82.80 in the near term."

