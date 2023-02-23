Global markets: SGX Nifty to US Fed rate hike — key triggers that may dictate stock market today
- Global market today: SGX Nifty today opened higher in early morning session that signals relief rally on Dalal Street in opening bell
Global market today: On account of strong US dollar, US Fed officials hawkish stance on interest rate hike and renewed fear of US inflation, global market sentiments continued to remain negative for fourth straight session on Wednesday. Dollar index gained further strength after regaining 104 levels and put gold prices under pressure. Signaling relief rally in early morning deals on Thursday, SGX Nifty today opened higher and made a high of 17,634 as US bond yield and dollar index have witnessed some profit booking in early morning session on Thursday.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×