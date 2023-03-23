Global markets: SGX Nifty to US Fed rate hike — key triggers that may dictate stock market today5 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 07:56 AM IST
SGX Nifty today opened higher but soon came under the sell off heat
Global market update: US dollar rates hit seven week low and slipped below 102 levels after US Fed rate hike announcement by 25 bps. In early morning deals on Thursday, Dollar Index is under the sell off heat whereas US bond yield has further depreciated. However, US stock market ended lower on Wednesday as all three major indices finished in red territory. Taking cue from the US stocks, SGX Nifty today opened higher but profit-booking triggered soon.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×