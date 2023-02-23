Suggesting sell on rise to intraday traders, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Immediate support for SGX Nifty today is 17,450 whereas major support is placed at 17,300 levels. On the upper side, 17,700 is expected to act as immediate resistance while 17,850 would be the major hurdle for the index. As markets have failed to breach its resistance, one should maintain sell on rise strategy as any rise should be seen as relief rally on Thursday session."