Global market update: US dollar rates hit seven week low and slipped below 102 levels after US Fed rate hike announcement by 25 bps. In early morning deals on Thursday, Dollar Index is under the sell off heat whereas US bond yield has further depreciated. However, US stock market ended lower on Wednesday as all three major indices finished in red territory. Taking cue from the US stocks, SGX Nifty today opened higher but profit-booking triggered soon.

