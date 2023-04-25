Global markets: SGX Nifty to Dollar Index — key triggers for stock market today3 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 08:32 AM IST
- SGX Nifty today opened upside and has been trading in long over 100 points range, which signals big movement at Indian stock market today, believe experts
Global market today: On account of fall in the US dollar rates, US stock market creep higher but tech stock index Nasdaq ended in red territory on Monday. Ease in Dollar Index led to rise in crude oil price in morning deals on Tuesday while slide in US bond yield extended for yet another session during morning session at Asian stock markets. SGX Nifty today opened higher and trading in more than 100 points range that augurs big movement on Dalal Street when it opens today for deals.
