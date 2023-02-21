Global markets: SGX Nifty, US dollar, other factors that may dictate stock market today
- Global market today: US dollar rates today added 0.10 per cent in early morning deals and came close to 104 levels
Global market today: Amid focus on US Fed's FOMC meeting and earnings, US stock futures ended lower on Monday as major benchmark indices were closed for a public holiday. However, dollar index continue to rise putting gold prices under pressure. In early morning deals on Tuesday, dollar index was up 0.13 per cent while gold rate today in international market was trading flat. US bond yield too ascended in early morning session on Tuesday. Signaling range-bound movement for yet another session, SGX Nifty today opened flat in morning deals.
