SGX Nifty, US dollar to Dow Jones — key factors that may dictate global markets today
- Global market today: SGX Nifty Index has given decisive breakout at 17,750 levels, believe experts
Global markets: After US Fed chief Jerome Powell signaling less hawkish stance on interest rate hike, most of the global markets witnessed heavy buying interest on Wednesday. European markets climbed to 9-month high whereas Indian stock market finished higher on third day in a row. However, Wall Street witnessed sell off after failure of Google's AI enabled chatbot 'Bard' in a promotional event. Wall Street heavyweight Google share price tumbled to the tune of 8 per cent that pulled down Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices as well. However, SGX Nifty gave a decisive breakout on chart pattern at 17,750 levels, signaling further upside for Indian stock market on Thursday session.
