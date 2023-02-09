"Immediate support for Dow Jones index is placed at 33,880 whereas strong support for the index is placed at around 33,680 levels. The index is facing immediate hurdle at 34,350 whereas it is facing strong resistance at 34,600 levels. So, shorter range for Dow Jones on Thursday would be 33,880 to 34,350 while broader range of the index will lie in between 33,680 to 34,600 levels," said Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities.