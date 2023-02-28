Global markets: SGX Nifty, US dollar to Dow Jones — key triggers that may dictate stock market today
- Global markets: US stocks witness some bottom fishing on Monday after receiving heavy beating in previous week
Global markets today: After closing out its worst week since early December 2022, US stocks witnessed some bottom fishing and finished higher on Monday session. However, this rise in equities can be attributed to the profit booking by investors in US dollar as Dollar Index came below 105 on Monday. However, Us inflation concern is still around as WTI crude oil price advances towards $76 levels as investors look optimist for Caixin Manufacturing PMI. Meanwhile, in early morning deals, US dollar has witnessed buying interest while SGX Nifty is trading flat but in positive territory.
