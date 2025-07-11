Global markets slip as investors digest tariff moves

Stock markets tracked U.S. stock futures lower early on Friday after Wall Street notched fresh record highs in the previous session. Late Thursday, U.S. President Trump said he would put a 35% tariff on imports from Canada effective Aug. 1, hard on the heels of his threat of a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports. Ahead of earnings season, though, stock markets have largely taken the most recent round of tariff broadsides in their stride.