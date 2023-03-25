Global Markets: Stocks eke out gains with banks reversing selloff5 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 02:45 AM IST
Following a slide that reached 1% earlier in the session, the S&P 500 snapped back and notched its second straight week of gains
A reversal in the bank slide that rattled markets earlier Friday spurred a rebound in stocks amid assurances from authorities about financial stability and growing speculation that central banks will have to stop raising rates to prevent a recession.
