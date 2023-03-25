Global Markets: Stocks eke out gains with banks reversing selloff

Traders abandoned wagers that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in May and added to bets that its next shift will be a rate cut as early as June — even as Chair Jerome Powell said that cuts are not his “base case." For the ECB and the Bank of England, traders no longer price in an additional quarter-point rate hike. The move came as global bonds rallied, with Treasury two-year yields falling to the lowest level since September. German two-year rates tumbled over 30 basis points.