Global markets today: Asian stocks trade lower as Nikkei, Hang Seng fall on tariff worries; China GDP eyed

Asian markets traded lower on Wednesday, following overnight losses on Wall Street, as tariff worries weighed on investor sentiment.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.3%, while the Topix eased 0.05%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.2% and the Kosdaq lost 0.18%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a slightly weaker opening.

Investors await China’s first-quarter GDP data later in the day. Economists polled by Reuters expect a 5.1% year-on-year (YoY) expansion in China’s economic growth, compared to 5.4% growth in the previous quarter.

China will also report its industrial production, retail sales and unemployment data.

Wall Street Today US stock market ended lower on Tuesday on tariff uncertainties, while upbeat results from banks provided some support.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 155.83 points, or 0.38%, to 40,368.96, while the S&P 500 fell 9.34 points, or 0.17%, to 5,396.63. The Nasdaq Composite closed 8.32 points, or 0.05%, lower at 16,823.17.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.29-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. There were 49 new highs and 67 new lows on the NYSE. On the Nasdaq, 2,399 stocks rose and 2,003 fell as advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.2-to-1 ratio, Reuters reported.

Indian Stock Market The Indian stock market is also expected to open lower on Wednesday, tracking weakness in global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also suggest a negative opening for domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50.

Gift Nifty was trading around 23,286 level, a discount of nearly 54 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close, indicating a weak start for the Indian stock market indices.

(With inputs from Agencies)