Global markets today: Asian stocks mixed as Nikkei gains, Hang Seng futures down; US stocks slump on growth worries

Asian markets traded mostly higher on Thursday, while US stock market ended sharply lower overnight amid concerns over economic growth. While Japanese and South Korean markets traded higher, Hong Kong markets are likely to open on a weak note.

Here's a look at global markets today:

Asian Markets Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.59% at open, while the Topix index rose 0.26%. South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.41%, while the small-cap Kosdaq rallied 1.02%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a weaker opening.

In Australia, S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.18% in early trade.

US Stock Market US stock market ended sharply lower on Wednesday, weighed down by broad-based selling and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who noted US economic growth appears to be slowing, dampening investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 699.57 points, or 1.73%, to 39,669.39, while the S&P 500 dropped 120.93 points, or 2.24%, to 5,275.70. The Nasdaq Composite closed 516.01 points, or 3.07%, lower at 16,307.16.

