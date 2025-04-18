Global markets today: Asian stocks open muted over Fed disappointment; Hang Seng down; US stocks rebound

Asian stocks were poised for a cautious start on Friday, following a weekly decline in U.S. equities driven by disappointment over Jerome Powell’s resistance to the notion of the Federal Reserve backing the markets.
Futures for Japan’s equity index suggested modest gains at the open, whereas Hong Kong futures pointed to a decline, with several other regional markets closed for holidays.
(This is a developing story)
