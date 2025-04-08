Global markets today: Asian stocks rebound despite Trump's tariff threats; Nikkei up 5.50%, Kospi gains 2.30%.

Global markets today: Asian markets saw a strong rebound on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 surging 5.5% after suffering a nearly 8% drop the previous day.

The recovery came after a volatile session on Wall Street, triggered by President Donald Trump’s threat to escalate tariffs into double digits.

Within 30 minutes of opening, the Nikkei 225 had climbed to 32,819.08 in Tokyo.

South Korea’s Kospi rose by 2%, while markets in New Zealand and Australia also traded higher.

On Monday, Asian markets had tumbled sharply, with Hong Kong stocks plunging 13.2%—marking their steepest single-day loss since the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

(This is a developing story)