Global markets today: Japan’s Topix hits record high, Kospi rises 1% on trade deal optimism

Global markets today: Asian markets trade un green on Thursday, driven by positive trade developments between the U.S. and Japan, along with optimistic signals regarding a potential agreement with the European Union, boosting investor confidence.

Japan’s benchmark Topix index climbed 1.2 per cent to reach an all-time high during early trading hours in Asia, according to data from LSEG.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 advanced by 1.09 per cent, continuing its upward trend from Wednesday after the announcement of Japan’s trade agreement with the U.S.

South Korea’s Kospi opened with a gain of 1.17 per cent, while the Kosdaq Index edged up by 0.64 per cent. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 recorded a modest rise of 0.15 per cent.

U.S. markets today The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended at record highs on Wednesday, boosted by gains in Nvidia and GE Vernova, amid signs that the U.S. and European Union are nearing a trade deal similar to the one which President Donald Trump made with Japan.

The S&P 500 rose 0.78 per cent to close at 6,358.91, while the Nasdaq advanced 0.61 per cent to 21,020.02. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.14 per cent to 45,010.29, coming close to its record closing high from December 4.

Among stocks, AI chipmaker Nvidia rose 2.25 per cent, helping drive gains in both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. Tesla inched up by 0.14 per cent ahead of its quarterly earnings release, with investor attention centered on the company's upcoming analyst call.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, slipped 0.58 per cent as it too prepared to announce its earnings after market close.

