Global Markets Today: Japan's Nikkei 225 hit fresh record high, Kospi trade higher on US-China talks

Global Markets Today: Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 crossed the 45,000 level for the first time on Monday, leading gains across Asian markets after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that trade talks with China in Spain were making positive progress.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to hold discussions on Friday to finalize terms.

Japan's Topix index rose 0.29 per cent to a new record to 3,172.33, while South Korea’s Kospi advanced 0.63 per cent and the Kosdaq remained flat. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.26 per cent.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was poised for a higher open, with futures at 26,523 compared to the previous close of 26,446.56.

U.S. stock market today The three major U.S. stock indexes ended higher on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq marking record intraday closing highs, as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s key policy meeting later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49.23 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 45,883.45. The S&P 500 advanced 30.99 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 6,615.28, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 207.65 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 22,348.75.

Tesla gained 3.6 per cent after regulatory filings showed CEO Elon Musk purchased nearly $1 billion worth of the company’s shares on Friday.

In the previous session, all three major Wall Street indexes posted weekly gains, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 touching intraday record highs on Friday, supported by the continued strength of technology stocks.

Looking ahead, all eyes are on the Federal Open Market Committee meeting scheduled for September 16–17, with markets broadly anticipating a 25-basis-point rate cut following recent data pointing to labor market softness.

(With inputs from agencies)

