Global markets today: Japan's Nikkei hits all-time high on Takaichi Trade, crosses 59,000 mark

Global markets today: Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed to a new record on Thursday, February 26, driven by ‘Takaichi trade’.

Nikkei 225 surged 1.1% to an all-time high of 59,199.31, marking its third consecutive session of record gains. The broader Topix index also surged 1.45%, reaching a fresh peak.

Japanese stocks have recently touched multiple record highs, supported by the so-called “Takaichi trade,” as investors bet that growth-focused policies linked to Sanae Takaichi — seen as a continuation of the Abenomics approach championed by Shinzo Abe — will boost equities while putting downward pressure on the yen through looser monetary policy and higher fiscal spending.

On Wednesday, the Government of Japan appointed Ayano Sato of Aoyama Gakuin University and Toichiro Asada of Chuo University as members of the central bank board. Both were dovish in their policy outlook, consistent with the approach of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

According to reports, they will replace outgoing board members Asahi Noguchi and Junko Nakagawa, whose terms conclude at the end of March and in June, respectively.

Asian markets today Asian shares rose for a fourth straight session as recent volatility triggered by concerns over the impact of artificial intelligence eased, although the gains were limited by a subdued market reaction to Nvidia Corp.’s strong sales outlook.

In South Korea, the Kospi climbed 1.65%, while the small-cap Kosdaq added 0.57%. The Bank of Korea kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.5%, in line with markets' expectations.

Among individual stocks, South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix gained 1.97% and 2.26%, respectively.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8%, touching a record high in early trading.

Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index declined 0.62%, and the CSI 300 slipped 0.2%.

US stock market today U.S. equities closed higher on Wednesday, extending a technology-driven rally to reach two-week highs, as concerns about the costs and disruptions linked to artificial intelligence eased amid growing optimism about the technology’s long-term benefits.

All three major indexes ended in positive territory, with the chip-heavy Nasdaq Composite posting the strongest percentage gain as markets approached the end of a volatile month dominated by worries over massive AI infrastructure spending and its potential impact across industries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 307.65 points, or 0.63%, to 49,482.15, while the S&P 500 advanced 56.06 points, or 0.81%, to 6,946.13. The Nasdaq climbed 288.40 points, or 1.26%, to close at 23,152.08.

Meanwhile, Nvidia, a key player in the AI boom, reported fourth-quarter revenue of $68.13 billion, surpassing analyst expectations, with its shares rising about 3% in extended trading.