Global Markets Today: Kospi jumps 2%, Nikkei 225 rises 1% - here's why

Global Markets Today: Asian markets opened mostly in green in Thursday's session. South Korea’s Kospi index surged more than 2 per cent on Thursday, driven by strong gains in Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which advanced over 4 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, after unveiling a partnership with OpenAI on Wednesday to provide memory chips for its Stargate data centers.

At the same time, the Kosdaq edged up 0.47 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 benchmark gained 1.04 per cent, while the Topix remained unchanged.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.61 per cent higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was expected to start lower, with futures last quoted at 26,840 compared to the previous close of 26,855.56.

Meanwhile, markets in China and India were shut for holidays.

US stock market today Wall Street’s major indexes ended higher on Wednesday, led by strong gains in the healthcare sector, as investors brushed off weaker private payrolls data and uncertainty surrounding the first day of the U.S. federal government shutdown.

After a weak start, all three key U.S. indexes moved into positive territory. Within the S&P 500’s 11 major sectors, healthcare emerged as the top performer, buoyed by pharmaceutical stocks.

The rally gained momentum on Tuesday after Pfizer and President Donald Trump announced an agreement under which the company would lower prescription drug prices in the Medicaid program—relative to charges in other developed markets—in return for tariff relief. Trump added that more drugmakers were expected to follow.

With the Labor Department’s September jobs report likely to be delayed if the shutdown continued, investors turned their focus to the ADP National Employment Report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 43.21 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 46,441.10, the S&P 500 advanced 22.74 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 6,711.20, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 95.15 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 22,755.16.

