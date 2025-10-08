Global Markets Today: Nikkei 225, ASX 200 trade mixed after World Bank raises growth forecast

Global Markets Today: Japan’s Nikkei 225 was largely flat, while the Topix gained 0.62 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.3 per cent.

Published8 Oct 2025, 06:23 AM IST
Global Markets Today: Asian markets showed a mixed performance on Wednesday, diverging from Wall Street’s losses, after the World Bank raised its growth outlook for the region on Tuesday.

This followed a summer of global economic turbulence fueled by U.S. tariff-related uncertainty.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was largely flat, while the Topix gained 0.62 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index stood at 27,165, above Tuesday’s closing level of 26,957.77.

China and South Korea stock markets remained shut for holidays.

US stock market today

The U.S. stock market ended lower on Tuesday as the ongoing government shutdown left investors without key economic data, pushing them to rely on alternative indicators and comments from Federal Reserve officials for insight into economic weakness and policy direction.

All three major indexes slipped after a New York Federal Reserve survey revealed weakening consumer outlooks and rising inflation expectations. The findings drew heightened attention amid the data blackout caused by a congressional stalemate that has prolonged the shutdown into its seventh day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 91.99 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 46,602.98. The S&P 500 shed 25.69 points, or 0.38 per cent, to close at 6,714.59, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 153.30 points, or 0.67 per cent, finishing at 22,788.36.

Tesla shares continued to decline, falling 4.5 per cent after the electric vehicle maker introduced its lower-priced Model Y.

Shares of Trilogy Metals listed in the U.S. surged 207.8 per cent following news that the White House plans to purchase a 10 per cent stake in the company.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

