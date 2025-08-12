Global markets today: Nikkei 225 hits record high, Kospi rises marginally on US-China trade truce extension.

Global markets today: Asian markets opened on a higher note on Tuesday as investors reacted to the overnight extension of the U.S.-China trade truce, giving the two largest global economies more time to work toward an agreement.

Attention remains on Australian markets, with the Reserve Bank of Australia widely anticipated to cut cash rates later in the day.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 hits record high as market resumes after a holiday. The index gained 1.26 per cent, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.74 per cent.

In South Korea, the Kospi rose 0.66 per cent and the Kosdaq added 0.4 per cent. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 benchmark traded flat.

U.S. markets update Wall Street’s major indices closed lower on Monday as investors awaited key inflation data this week to gauge the future path of interest rates while monitoring U.S.-China trade developments.

Market sentiment was shaped by expectations that recent changes at the U.S. Federal Reserve and signs of a weakening labor market could prompt the central bank to adopt a more dovish policy stance later this year, driving much of the prevailing optimism.

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to extend the suspension of steep tariff increases on Chinese imports for an additional 90 days, according to a White House official.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 200.52 points, or 0.45 per cent, to end at 43,975.09. The S&P 500 slipped 16 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 6,373.45, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.62 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 21,385.40.

Shares of Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices remained volatile on Monday before closing down 0.35 per cent and 0.28 per cent, respectively.

