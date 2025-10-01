Global Markets Today: Nikkei 225, Kospi continue to trade mixed ahead of potential US govt shutdown

Global Markets Today: Asian markets opened on a mixed note Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street’s overnight gains, while concerns over a possible U.S. government shutdown persisted as lawmakers debated the terms of a second temporary spending bill.

In Japan, the Bank of Japan published the results of its third-quarter Tankan survey, a key gauge of business sentiment closely tracked by the central bank. Investors in Asia are also awaiting the Reserve Bank of India’s policy rate decision later in the day.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1.05 per cent, and the broader Topix slipped 1.52 per cent. In contrast, South Korea’s benchmark Kospi advanced 0.68 per cent, with the Kosdaq climbing 0.77 per cent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.25 per cent in early trade, while markets in mainland China and Hong Kong remained shut for a holiday.

