Global Markets Today: Nikkei 225, Kospi fall after US Fed Chair says ‘stocks are overvalued’

Global Markets Today: Asian markets declined on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street’s losses after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell remarked that “equity prices are fairly highly valued.” He further indicated that the outlook for rate cuts remains uncertain and that the Fed is navigating a “challenging situation.”

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.61 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.33 per cent, while the Topix shed 0.35 per cent.

In South Korea, the Kospi eased 0.11 per cent and the Kosdaq fell 0.39 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was poised to open higher, with futures last trading at 26,188 compared to the prior close of 26,159.12.

(This is a developing story)