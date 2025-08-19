Global markets today: Nikkei 225, Kospi fall amid Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

Global markets today: Asian markets mostly traded in red on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of discussions at the White House between U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 inched up 0.1 per cent after hitting a record high in the previous session, while the broader Topix index was unchanged.

In South Korea, the Kospi slipped 0.2 per cent in early trading, and the tech-heavy Kosdaq shed 0.33 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.61 per cent lower.

Meanwhile, futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were at 25,230, suggesting a stronger open compared with Monday’s close of 25,176.85.

(This is a developing story)