Global markets today: Nikkei 225, Kospi fall up to 2% on latest round of Trump tariffs

Global markets today: Asian markets showed a mixed performance on Monday as investors weighed the impact of the latest U.S. tariffs and jobs data, which had dragged Wall Street lower on Friday and fueled expectations of a potential interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve next month.

Investors will also keep a close eye on oil prices following a series of significant production increases by OPEC+.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 tumbled 2.05 per cent, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.86 per cent.

South Korea’s Kospi edged up 0.13 per cent, with the tech-heavy Kosdaq rising 0.53 per cent. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.21 per cent.

U.S. markets today U.S. stock futures showed minimal movement on Sunday night, as investor concerns resurfaced following the Trump administration's latest round of tariffs, which intensified fears of escalating inflation and a potential economic slowdown.

Futures linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 remained mostly flat, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures edged up by just 15 points, or less than 0.1 per cent.

This comes after a turbulent trading week in which all three major U.S. indices posted notable losses, putting an end to several weeks of largely positive momentum in the broader market.

On Friday, the S&P 500 closed the week with a 2.4 per cent decline, marking its steepest weekly loss since May 23. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.9 per cent, registering its worst week since April 4. The Nasdaq Composite also slipped, ending the week down 2.2 per cent.

Friday's market decline was triggered by a disappointing July jobs report and concerns over President Donald Trump’s revised tariff policies.