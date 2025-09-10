Global Markets Today: Nikkei 225, Kospi trade higher ahead of China's inflation data.

Global Markets Today: Asian markets mostly began Wednesday’s session on a positive note, as investors awaited key August inflation data from China.

Economists surveyed by Reuters expect the mainland’s consumer price index for August to decline 0.2 per cent year-on-year, following a flat reading in July. Meanwhile, the producer price index is projected to decline 2.9 per cent year-on-year, easing from the 3.6 per cent contraction recorded in July.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index began the session up 0.2 per cent, while the Topix remained unchanged.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started flat. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.76 per cent in early trading, and the Kosdaq advanced 0.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was poised to open higher, with futures at 25,957 compared to the previous close of 25,938.13.

(This is a developing story)