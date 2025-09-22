Global Markets Today: Nikkei 225, Kospi trade higher ahead of China's rate decision

Global Markets Today: Asian markets opened higher on Monday, following Wall Street’s Friday rally, as investors awaited China’s key lending rate announcement due later in the day.

According to reports, China is likely to keep its loan prime rates unchanged, after the central bank recently held a key interest rate steady, even as the U.S. Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.74 per cent at the open, while the Topix gained 0.58 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.71 per cent in early trade, with the Kosdaq advancing 0.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.49 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was expected to open flat, with futures at 26,535 compared to the prior close of 26,545.1.

U.S. stock market today All three major U.S. stock indexes closed at record highs for the second consecutive session on Friday, with trading volume reaching its highest since April, as FedEx advanced on strong earnings.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq logged their third straight week of gains, supported by the Federal Reserve’s first rate cut of 2025 on Wednesday and signals of further monetary easing.

Trading volume on U.S. exchanges hit 27.78 billion shares Friday, well above the 20-day average of 17.41 billion. The previous record surge in early April came after market volatility sparked by President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 172.85 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 46,315.27, while the S&P 500 gained 32.40 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 6,664.36, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 160.75 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 22,631.48.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.