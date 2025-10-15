Global Markets Today: Nikkei 225, Kospi trade higher on renewed US -China trade feud

Global Markets Today: Asian markets opened higher on Wednesday, diverging from Wall Street’s losses after renewed trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump criticized China for failing to purchase soybeans, labeling the move “an economically hostile act,” and warned of potential retaliation, including a possible cooking oil embargo.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.3 per cent, while the broader Topix gained 0.75 per cent. In South Korea, the Kospi advanced 0.8 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq climbed 0.83 per cent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.93 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was poised to open higher, with futures trading at 25,763 compared to its previous close of 25,441.35.

