Global markets today: Nikkei 225, Kospi trade higher on US Fed rate cut expectations next month.

Global markets today: Asian markets opened on a positive note, mirroring Wall Street gains after the latest U.S. inflation data boosted hopes of a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month.

Advertisement

Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1 per cent after hitting a record high on Tuesday, while the broader Topix index gained 0.72 per cent.

In South Korea, the Kospi rose 1.07 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq advanced 0.88 per cent. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.29 per cent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were at 25,144, indicating a higher opening versus the previous HSI close of 24,969.68.

U.S markets today US stock benchmarks — the S&P 500 and Nasdaq — closed at record highs on Tuesday after data showing July inflation matched expectations boosted hopes for a Federal Reserve interest rate cut next month.

According to the Labor Department, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 0.2 per cent month-on-month in July, while the annual rate came in slightly below estimates, prompting US President Donald Trump to call for lower interest rates.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 483.52 points, or 1.10 per cent, to 44,458.61. The S&P 500 added 72.31 points, or 1.13 per cent, to 6,445.76, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 296.50 points, or 1.39 per cent, to 21,681.90.

Also Read | Cement firms end Q1with solid growth on firm realisations and cost discipline

The U.S. and China provided relief by extending their tariff ceasefire until November 10, preventing the imposition of triple-digit tariffs on each other’s goods.

In recent weeks, U.S. equities have gained momentum, supported by robust tech earnings, reduced trade frictions, and growing expectations of interest rate cuts.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.