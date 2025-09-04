Global Markets Today: Nikkei 225, Kospi trade higher on Wall Street gains

Global Markets Today: Asian markets advanced on Thursday, buoyed by an overnight tech-driven rally on Wall Street that boosted the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, despite lingering concerns about the economy pressuring equities.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.57 per cent in early trade, while the Topix rose 0.41 per cent. Japan's 30-year bond yield hit a record high on Wednesday, marking a 100 basis point increase this year, fueled by elevated inflation, low real interest rates, and ongoing political uncertainty.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.67 per cent. The country is set to release its household spending figures for July later today.

South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.45 per cent, and the Kosdaq added 0.84 per cent.

Meanwhile, futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were at 25,332, slightly below its previous close of 25,343.43.

U.S. stock market today Overnight in the US, the three major indexes ended on a mixed note. The S&P 500 advanced on Wednesday, supported by tech stocks after a federal court ruling in an Alphabet antitrust case lifted optimism about tech giants navigating regulatory challenges.

The Nasdaq Composite, dominated by technology shares, rose 1.03 per cent to close at 21,497.73, while the S&P 500 added 0.51 per cent to finish at 6,448.26. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 24.58 points, or 0.05 per cent, to end at 45,271.23.

Global bond markets are expected to remain in focus as long-term borrowing costs face renewed pressure worldwide. On Wednesday morning, the U.S. 30-year Treasury yield climbed above 5 per cent for the first time since July after a court ruled that most of the Trump administration’s tariffs were illegal, casting uncertainty over future tariff revenues.

