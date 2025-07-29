Global markets today: Nikkei 225, Kospi trade lower on US-China trade talk

Global markets today: Asian markets declined as investors remained cautious ahead of the results from the ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.61 per cent, while the Topix index slipped 0.76 per cent.

South Korea’s Kospi shed 1.09 per cent, and the Kosdaq, focused on smaller stocks, declined by 0.88 per cent. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also ended lower, falling by 0.42 per cent.

Investors are also looking ahead to the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for Wednesday, where a decision on a potential interest rate cut is expected.

U.S. markets today The S&P 500 inched up to notch a record closing high for the sixth consecutive session on Monday, while the Nasdaq also ended at a record high amid volatile trading, as investors assessed the U.S.-EU trade agreement and looked ahead to a week filled with key market events.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 64.36 points, or 0.14 per cent, to close at 44,837.56. In contrast, the S&P 500 edged up by 1.13 points, or 0.02 per cent, finishing at 6,389.77, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 70.27 points, or 0.33 per cent, ending the session at 21,178.58.

The benchmark S&P 500 has now logged six consecutive record-high closes, marking its 15th closing high of the year. This comes as stocks have made a strong recovery following a selloff that started in early April after Trump unveiled a series of tariffs.

Investors are now looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement scheduled for Wednesday. The central bank is largely anticipated to maintain current U.S. interest rates, despite increased pressure from Donald Trump urging Fed Chair Jerome Powell to cut borrowing costs.

(With inputs from agencies)