Global markets today: Nikkei 225, Kospi trade mix amid fresh tariff comments by US president Trump

Global markets today: Asian markets opened on a mixed note following Wall Street’s decline, as investors assessed disappointing economic data and new tariff remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump.

At the open, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.38 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped 0.12 per cent, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.45 per cent.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.64 per cent, and the Kosdaq, focused on smaller-cap stocks, slipped 0.57 per cent.

“We’re going to be announcing [tariffs] on semiconductors and chips, which is a separate category, because we want them made in the United States,” Trump said on Tuesday stateside, adding that he’ll announce the new plan “within the next week or so.”

U.S. markets today U.S. stock markets closed lower on Tuesday as investors assessed the effects of tariffs, with companies like Yum Brands and others referencing trade duties in their earnings or forecasts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 61.90 points, or 0.14 per cent, to finish at 44,111.74. The S&P 500 slipped 30.75 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 6,299.19, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 137.03 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 20,916.55.

Despite the dip, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have recently reached a series of record highs, with the S&P 500 still up 7.1 per cent for the year.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the U.S. may introduce a “small tariff” on pharmaceutical imports, with plans to raise it later. He also hinted at upcoming tariff announcements targeting semiconductors and chips within the next week or so.

As the earnings season nears its end, investors are eagerly awaiting more major results on Wednesday, with reports expected from both Walt Disney and McDonald’s.

