Global markets today: South Kora's Kospi, Australia’s S&P trade mixed on US-China tariff truce deadline extension

Global markets today: Asian markets had a mixed start as investors awaited clarity on whether the Aug. 12 deadline for the U.S.–China tariff truce would be extended.

South Korea’s Kospi and the small-cap Kosdaq were hovering near the flatline, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.43 per cent. The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to announce its interest rate decision on Tuesday.

Japan' stock market remained closed for a holiday. Japan's Nikkei 225 index closed 1.85 per cent higher on August 8.

Higher import tariffs on goods from numerous countries came into force on Thursday last week, pushing the average U.S. import duty to its highest level in 100 years.

Earlier this week, the president also unveiled plans to impose duties on semiconductor chips and pharmaceutical imports. China may face an additional tariff hike on Tuesday if Trump does not agree to extend an existing truce.

U.S. markets update On Friday, August 8, the US benchmark S&P 500 closed on Friday with gains of over 8 per cent for the year, nearing its all-time high, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite hit a record peak. This came as stocks recovered from earlier losses triggered by a weak employment report earlier this month.

Investor expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts strengthened after the disappointing jobs data, with markets anticipating that the central bank will loosen monetary policy to support the labor market.

According to LSEG data, Fed funds futures now reflect more than a 90 per cent probability of a rate cut at the September meeting, with at least two cuts expected by year-end.

(With inputs from agencies)

