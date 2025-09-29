Global Markets Today: Nikkei 225, Kospi trade mixed ahead of Australia central bank policy meeting

Global Markets Today: Asian markets showed a mixed trend on Monday as the Reserve Bank of Australia began its two-day policy meeting, where it is widely expected to keep its cash rate unchanged at 3.6 per cent.

"The RBA are likely to find themselves in a tougher position than recent meetings. There is real tension building in the data flow,” the Commonwealth Bank of Australia wrote in a note.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.43 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi advanced 1.05 per cent and the Kosdaq rose 0.82 per cent.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.68 per cent and the Topix dropped 1.27 per cent after reaching an all-time high on Friday.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures stood at 26,290, above the previous HSI close of 26,128.2.

US stock market today U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday following largely in-line inflation data, though all three major indexes still finished the week in negative territory. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also ended their three-week winning streaks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 299.97 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 46,247.29. The S&P 500 gained 38.98 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 6,643.70, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 99.37 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 22,484.07.

On a weekly basis, the Dow slipped 0.2 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.3 per cent, and the Nasdaq declined 0.7 per cent.

Investors weighed signs of economic strength against expectations of further Federal Reserve rate cuts. The Fed last week delivered its first rate reduction since December and signaled more to come. Meanwhile, Trump imposed fresh tariffs on branded pharmaceuticals, kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and upholstered furniture.

