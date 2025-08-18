Global markets today: Nikkei 225, Kospi trade mixed amid ongoing US-Russia talks

Global markets today: Asian markets showed a mixed trend on Monday following the U.S.-Russia summit, which ended without reaching a ceasefire.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.62 per cent, with the broader Topix index gaining 0.42 per cent.

In contrast, South Korea’s Kospi slipped 1.06 per cent, and the Kosdaq dropped 1.44 per cent. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 opened on a flat note.

On the other hand, futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index were at 25,214, suggesting a stronger start compared with the previous close of 25,270.07.

U.S. stock market today U.S. equity futures inched higher during early Asian trading hours, supported by expectations of potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, which had already driven a strong week on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 34.86 points, or 0.08 per cent, closing at 44,946.12. In contrast, the S&P 500 slipped 18.74 points, or 0.29 per cent, to end at 6,449.80, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 87.69 points, or 0.40 per cent, finishing at 21,622.98.

The central bank last cut interest rates in December and had cautioned that U.S. tariffs might fuel inflation. However, with the labor market showing signs of weakness and tariff-driven price pressures not yet visible in overall consumer inflation, investors are increasingly expecting a possible dovish policy shift next month.

UnitedHealth Group jumped nearly 12 per cent — marking its steepest single-day gain since March 2020 — after Warren Buffett’s firm disclosed a fresh investment in the health insurer. Adding to the momentum, Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management also increased its bullish stance on the company.

