Global Markets Today: Nikkei 225, Kospi trade mixed amid US-China trade tension

Global Markets Today: Asian markets were mixed on Tuesday, diverging from Wall Street’s strong gains after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a more conciliatory tone toward China.

After weeks of escalating trade measures and sharp rhetoric, Trump took to Truth Social on Monday, assuring, “Don’t worry about China, it will all be fine!”

China recently imposed docking fees on U.S. vessels in response to similar charges introduced by Washington, with both measures taking effect on Tuesday.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 1.34 per cent, while the Topix slipped 1.31 per cent. In contrast, South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.01 per cent, and the Kosdaq rose 0.84 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.25 per cent.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was poised to open weaker, with futures at 25,794 compared to Monday’s close of 25,889.48.

US stock market today Wall Street closed sharply higher on Monday, driven by strong gains in Broadcom and other chipmakers after President Donald Trump adopted a conciliatory stance on renewed U.S.-China trade tensions, easing investor concerns.

AI-linked technology stocks led the rebound, with Broadcom soaring nearly 10 per cent following its partnership with OpenAI to manufacture the startup’s first in-house artificial intelligence processors. The Nasdaq recorded its biggest single-day gain since May 27.

At the close, the S&P 500 rose 1.56 per cent to 6,654.72, the Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.21 per cent to 22,694.61, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.29 per cent to 46,067.58.

Meanwhile, in the Middle East, Hamas released the last remaining Israeli hostages from Gaza, while Israel freed Palestinian detainees under a ceasefire agreement brokered by Trump.

(This is a developing story)

