Global markets today: Nikkei, Kospi continues to trade mix ahead of China's economic data releases

Global markets today: Asian markets trade mix on Tuesday, July 15, as investors seem to brush aside the uncertainty surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump’s fluctuating tariff stance and shift their focus to upcoming economic data from China.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 remained largely unchanged, while the broader Topix index rose by 0.32 per cent. Japan’s 10-year government bond yield rose to its highest point since 2008, driven by concerns over increased fiscal spending ahead of the upper house elections scheduled for July 20. On Monday, long-term bond yields also climbed in countries like Germany, the UK, and France, as fears mounted over expanding fiscal deficits.

In South Korea, the Kospi slipped 0.31 per cent, whereas the small-cap Kosdaq gained 0.26 per cent. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.66 per cent.

In Asia, attention will be focused on Beijing’s release of second-quarter GDP figures, which are anticipated to show that China’s economy grew slightly above the government's full-year growth target of 5 per cent. This would reduce the immediate need for further economic stimulus.

US markets today Wall Street stocks ended slightly higher on Monday as investors remained cautious, avoiding major moves in response to fresh tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump. Markets stayed steady ahead of a packed week of economic data and the kickoff of earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 88.14 points, or 0.20 per cent, to close at 44,459.65. The S&P 500 added 8.81 points, or 0.14 per cent, ending at 6,268.56, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 54.80 points, or 0.27 per cent, finishing at 20,640.33.

Also Read | Silver Retreats from Almost 14-Year High as Dollar Pushes Higher

Over the weekend, Trump intensified trade tensions by announcing plans to impose a 30 per cent tariff on most imports from the European Union and Mexico starting August 1, increasing pressure for last-minute trade agreements.