Global markets today: Nikkei, Kospi trade mix on Trump's 30% tariffs on European Union and Mexico

Global markets today: Asian markets open on a mix note on Monday as investors react to the 30 per cent tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on the European Union and Mexico over the weekend.

Japan's Nikkei 225 had slipped 0.33 per cent, while the broader Topix index edged lower by 0.21 per cent.

In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.22 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq rose by 0.19 per cent.

Meanwhile, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index dipped 0.1 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index remained unchanged on Monday, July 14.

The president announced on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Saturday that the tariffs on both nations would take effect from August 1.

Meanwhile, leaders from the European Union and Mexico signaled their plans to continue discussions with the Trump administration this month in hopes of reaching a deal for reduced tariff rates.

US Markets today Futures on Wall Street extended their decline from Friday, with profit booking persisting at higher levels amid rising trade uncertainties.

Dow futures are currently down by 200 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures have dropped 30 and 100 points, respectively.

U.S. benchmark indices declined on Friday, ending the week in the red as investor sentiment was weighed down by new tariff warnings from Trump to trade partners and a lack of clarity on tariff policies involving the European Union.

The US Dollar Index has returned to the 98 level, Brent crude is trading above $70 per barrel, and gold prices have climbed back close to $3,400 per ounce.

